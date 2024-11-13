Multichoice Malawi has pledged to offer its GOtv subscribers an unforgettable festive viewing experience.

According to Susan Mtegha, Communication Specialist, the company has curated a lineup of exciting programs, including blockbuster movies and thrilling sports events, to keep viewers entertained throughout the season.

Mtegha said the lineup includes new episodes of popular shows such as Lord of the Skies, Ana’s New Life, and Queen of the South on Telemundo. Kids’ programming includes Bluey, Hey Duggee, and Supertato on CBeebies.

Additionally, the lineup also includes Formula 1 and MotoGP racing, as well as UFC matchups. Sports fans should also look forward to superb coverage of the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

With this impressive lineup, Multichoice Malawi is set to make this festive season one to remember for GOtv subscribers.