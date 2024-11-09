The Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare held a day-long orientation for child protection workers in Zomba on the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Information Management System.

Statistician in the ministry, Harriet Mchira, said the orientation was helpful as it would help the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare to get data in ECD Centres.

She expressed hope that the trained child protection workers will share the same knowledge with caregivers in ECD Centers on how they should manage their registers.

Mchira added that the ECD Information Management System will help partners to get data regarding the ECD Centres.

“We had challenges with data regarding ECD Centres, and this is why we see it important to orient child protection workers on ECD Information Management System,” she said.

One of the trained child protection workers, Brown Masingati, said the orientation was ideal as it will help them how to enter data regarding ECD Center, adding that the ECD Information Management System will greatly help to know the number of children enrolled in ECD Centers in Zomba.

Zomba District ECD Coordinator Jane Majawa hailed the Ministry of Gender for orientating the child protection workers on the ECD Information Management System.

She, therefore, called on the oriented child protection workers to make use of the knowledge of the ECD Management Information System.

She also thanked partners in the ECD sector for participating in the orientation and expressed hope that they will continue to promote ECD

Zomba has 752 registered Community-Based Child Care Centres that promote ECD, and some of the CBCCs are managed by Non-Governmental Organisations.