FCB Nyasa Big Bullets ascended into football’s pantheon at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon, clinching an unprecedented second consecutive Airtel Top 8 Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 over Silver Strikers.

This was Bullets’ third Airtel Top 8 Cup title, having won it in the 2021 and 2023 seasons before defending it at a fully packed stadium.

Beneath the Lilongwe skies, the People’s Team etched their name into the record books.

It was a triumph orchestrated by their Zimbabwean head coach Kalisto Pasuwa, who has won every trophy since he arrived in 2018.

His initial anonymity in Malawian football is his ability to read the opponents, a tactical acumen that continues to deliver silverware.

The first minute into the game, Zebron Kalima delivered a sublime pass, splitting Bullets’s defence. However, Richard Chimbamba’s timely intervention kept the defending champions from an early setback.

It was an excellent show of character for the defending champions who closed down spaces to minimise the opponents’s shooting abilities.

The Bankers had their first set piece in the 12th minute, but Uchizi Vunga’s cross was well defended by Nickson Nyasulu.

The two teams were able to pass the ball around in their halves, but the moment they moved into the offensive zone, they easily gave away possession, and the two goalkeepers weren’t even tested by either of the attackers.

With 26 minutes played, Kalima saw his long-range shot deflected out for yet another corner kick, which Bullets successfully defended.

Just after the half-hour mark, Alick Lungu gave away the ball to Kalima in his defensive area, but the winger’s attempt was blocked by Chirwa for another set piece which, just like the previous two, was well defended.

Bullets were hit with a massive blow in the 35th minute when Crispin Mapemba was injured by Chikondi Kamanga. The winger was replaced by Chikumbutso Salima.

In the 40th minute, Petro failed to capitalise on a defensive relapse when the goal was at his mercy, but he produced a weaker shot that was easily saved by George Chikooka.

In the 43rd minute, Salima’s effort from the set piece pierced the defensive wall but could not find a way past the outstretched Chikooka. The shot-stopper’s save kept the scoreline at goalless.

There weren’t many goal-scoring chances in the remaining minutes of the half, and the two teams went to the recess at 0-0.

After the interval, Pasuwa brought in Maxwell Phodo for Ephraim Kondowe to switch Babatunde Adepoju to the number 9 position.

This half saw Bullets improving in terms of keeping possession but posed no threat at Silver’s goal as the Bankers defended well to protect their area.

It was a similar story for the hosts, whose attempts at penetrating Bullets’ defensive third fell short under the watchful eye of the back four, with Nyasulu and Chirwa, each making vital stops early on.

Peter Mponda then introduced Charles Chipala and Levison Maganizo for Vunga and Binwell Katinji, who was completely marked by Bullets’ centre-backs.

The hosts remained on the front foot, entering opposition territory quite regularly without really threatening the visitor’s penalty box.

Pasuwa introduced Lloyd Aaron for Wongani Lungu in the 65th minute to try to gain some mileage in the midfield and possibly tame Silver’s pace when going forward.

The moment that all Bullets fans were waiting for arrived in the 70th minute. Babatunde to Phodo created a path for Lungu to send a million-dollar cross into the box that was just too much for Chikooka to stop, and the ball landed on the head of Petro who defied the force of gravity to produce a powerful header that hit the back of the net, 0-1.

This goal rejuvenated Bullets, but the visitors were defending with caution to avoid conceding a goal.

The Bankers brought in Stain Davie and Misheck Selemani for Kalima and Kamanga, a clear indication of a very offensive side looking for an equaliser.

Selemani made a brilliant run in the 74th minute and delivered a brilliant pass that went across Bullets’ goal as Gift Chunga, failed to produce a simple finish.

The Bankers were knocking at Bullets’s door, but every cross into the box was well handled by the defensive wall of Nyasulu and Chirwa.

With ten minutes left to play, Pasuwa brought in Frank Willard and Yamikani Mologeni for Petro and Precious Phiri.

Bullets should have won the game in the 85th minute when Salima got the better of Daniel Sandukira before sending an excellent cross to Babatunde, who was unmarked, the goal was at his mercy, but the forward headed over the crossbar, leaving every red and white fanatic in total disbelief.

That missed chance would have punished Bullets because, at the other end, a cross from Selemani saw Chimbamba missing the ball, and as the goalkeeper was already out of his line, the ball landed favourably at Chunga, who released a thunderous shot that was cleared by Mologeni before crossing the line.

90 minutes on the clock, five were to be added. Silver threw more numbers in front in a desperate bid to at least score and take the game to penalties, but Bullets defended in numbers, making every landfall into the box their business to protect their lead in the end, Bullets smiled as referee Mayamiko Kanjere blew his whistle to mark the end of the match.

This massive win means Bullets have added a trophy to their cabinet as they go to the international break.