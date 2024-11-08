The Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information, and Communication is concerned with the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority’s (MACRA) delay in building computer labs for schools.

This project, called Connect A School (CAS), was introduced to help students and communities access digital resources.

During a visit to Kalumba Community Day Secondary School, Committee Chairperson Susan Dossi expressed her disappointment with the delays.

She noted that the construction, meant to take just three months, is still incomplete with no roof even after several months. She urged MACRA to speed up the process so that students and community members could use the labs as planned.

Dossi also mentioned that the committee would soon meet with the Universal Service Fund (USF) and the MACRA board to find out the cause of the delay and ensure a solution.

She emphasized the importance of the project in helping youth, especially in rural areas, keep up with the digital world.

Committee member Kamlepo Kaluwa echoed these concerns, stressing that the delay is holding back young people in these communities who need the computer labs. He urged MACRA to act quickly so that the facilities could start benefiting students at Kalumba.

MACRA’s Human Resource Manager, Glad Ngwira, acknowledged the committee’s concerns and promised to address them. He explained that while challenges are common in projects, MACRA is committed to finding a solution.