The National Registration Bureau (NRB) says it is prepared to assist all eligible citizens with ID registration at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) centres, making sure they have proper identification for voting.

According to Mphatso Sambo, the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Homeland Security, the NRB will have staff at these centres to help people who have lost their ID cards or have not yet received them.

This service will ensure that everyone eligible to vote has the right ID to do so.

In the first phase of voter registration, the NRB was able to confirm the identity of those who had lost their cards, allowing them to continue with the registration process.

However, Sambo warned citizens not to try to register multiple times at MEC centres, as this could slow down the identification process.

The NRB’s move follows a high court order in Blantyre that requires NRB to set up registration points at every MEC centre nationwide.