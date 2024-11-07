Lilongwe-based media strategy and creative agency Simply Black Media Malawi has made history by clinching two prestigious awards at the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) Conference.

Held in Mangochi from October 31 to November 2, the conference saw Simply Black take home the coveted Advertising Agency of the Year and Best OOH Campaign of the Year awards for its groundbreaking work with Airtel Malawi Plc.

The Advertising Agency of the Year award recognizes Simply Black’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch services, fostering creativity, and collaborative partnerships. Airtel Malawi Plc joined Simply Black on stage, highlighting the successful partnership that has become synonymous with the agency’s approach.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Simply Black’s well-deserved win as Marketing Agency of the Year,” said Norah Chavula Chirwa, Head of Brand and PR Strategy at Airtel Malawi. “Having Simply Black as our agency has been key to achieving extensive brand reach and amplification and connecting the brand to our customers.”

Allessandra Mwase-Mafuta, Country Lead for Simply Black Media Malawi, expressed gratitude, saying, ” This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team. These awards not only celebrate our work but uphold our long-term ambition to empower the Malawian community and industry. We are deeply grateful to our clients, whose trust allows us to continually push the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

Simply Black reaffirms its commitment to pioneering innovative, high-impact campaigns that empower clients, drive measurable results, and shape the future of advertising in Malawi and beyond.