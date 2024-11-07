Ethiopian Airlines has announced the immediate suspension of ticket issuance in Malawi, effective November 7, 2024.

This suspension which has been attributed to Malawi’s acute foreign exchange shortage, will impact travel plans for passengers intending to fly with the airline.

However, Satguru, one of the airline’s travel agents, has offered to assist customers in finding alternative solutions.

“We understand that this may impact your travel plans, but our team is here to assist you in finding the best alternatives and providing support as needed,” reads part of Satguru’s statement.

Travellers with existing bookings or those seeking alternative arrangements are advised to contact Ethiopian Airlines’ representatives directly for assistance.

Meanwhile, further details have been provided on when ticket sales will resume.