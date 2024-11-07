As the United Transformation Movement (UTM) is expected to hold its elective Indaba on November 17, 2024, the party executive committee met to clear all misunderstandings.

After the meeting, the air of uncertainty surrounding the United Transformation Party (UTM) was dispelled as the party announced the resolution of internal differences ahead of its highly anticipated elective conference scheduled for November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu.

This decisive moment follows a crucial meeting between the party’s central executive committee and its president, Micheal Usi, who also serves as the vice president of the country.

Patricia Kaliati, the party’s secretary general, and Felix Njawala, the publicity secretary, confirmed during a press conference in Lilongwe that the UTM will stick to its planned convention date and keep the nomination fees intact.

Additionally, the deadline for receiving nominations has been extended to November 11, 2024. These developments signify a return to democratic principles within the party, aiming to preserve the legacy of its founder, the late Dr Saulos Klausi Chilima, which is centred on inclusivity and collective growth.

Before this resolution, concerns about constitutional integrity loomed large within UTM, particularly fears that a select few individuals sought to manipulate the electoral process for personal gain, effectively barricading others from the leadership contest.

These troubling assertions stemmed from apprehensions regarding the candidacy of Dalitso Kabambe, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. Critics claimed that Dr Kabambe, who has presented his nomination papers, was ineligible to run due to a supposed two-year membership requirement.

However, UTM’s recent decision to uphold democratic values allows Kabambe to contest, reaffirming that the party is committed to a level playing field for all aspiring candidates.

His economic acumen and political engagement have positioned him as a formidable contender. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, but his comprehensive turnaround strategy for Malawi has resonated strongly with party delegates and the general populace alike.

As the party’s internal strife appears to have calmed, members of Kabambe’s camp are optimistic.

“Now that the playing field has been levelled, we believe Dr Kabambe has a strong chance of leading UTM to victory on November 17,” said a member of his team, reflecting the newfound confidence within their ranks.

Such optimism underscores a broader sentiment among grassroots supporters who yearn for leadership that prioritizes inclusivity and genuine representation.

The UTM’s commitment to democracy and transparency is not merely a political strategy; it is a core tenet of governance that resonates with citizens who have grown weary of backroom deals and exclusionary practices.

By standing firm against these forces, UTM not only honours the legacy of its founder but also reinforces the trust placed in it by the electorate. As the party prepares for its convention, the collective sentiment is clear: leadership should be earned through merit, not through manipulation.

As we head toward the UTM’s crucial electoral conference, members and supporters alike are reminded of the essence of democracy—the belief that every voice counts and every vote matters.

In this spirit, UTM has reasserted its commitment to creating a party that reflects the values of inclusiveness and engagement that are intrinsic to Malawi’s democratic ideals.

The upcoming convention presents not just a chance for new leadership, but also a moment for UTM to reaffirm its dedication to the principles that have guided it thus far.

With Kabambe stepping into the ring, the party stands at the brink of a new era, one that holds the promise of meaningful change and resilient governance. Let the spirit of democracy lead the way forward.