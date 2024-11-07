Flames and Malumo Gallants forward Gabadinho Mhango says he is excited to return to the Malawi National Team after he was snubbed by the immediate past coach, Patrick Mabedi in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“It’s my home team and I am happy that Pasuwa has included me in his squad. I’m ready to play for Flames, my home team,” he said.

Mhango’s enthusiasm is palpable, and his commitment to the team is unwavering.

The 30-year-old striker has been a key player for the Flames, and his inclusion in the squad is a significant boost to the team’s chances in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Malawi is set to face Burundi on November 14 in Ivory Coast, followed by a crucial match against Burkina Faso at the Bingu National Stadium on November 18.

These matches will determine the Flames’ fate in the AFCON qualifiers.

Mhango’s experience and skill will be invaluable to the team.

He has played for several top-tier clubs, including Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC.

The Flames’ coach, Kalisto Pasuwa, has shown faith in Mhango’s abilities, and the striker is determined to repay that trust.

Mhango’s partnership with other key players, such as Charles Petro and John Banda, will be crucial in the upcoming matches.

Malawi’s chances of advancing to the AFCON tournament are over, but Pasuwa will use the remaining two games to assess his squad.

The Flames currently sit fourth in Group L with no point, behind Burkina Faso, Senegal and Burundi

The upcoming matches will be a test of the team’s resolve and determination.

Mhango’s statement is a rallying cry for the team, and his commitment to the Flames is a testament to his passion for the beautiful game.

As Malawi prepares to take on Burundi and Burkina Faso, the nation will be watching with bated breath.

By Twink Jones Gadama