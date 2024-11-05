Silver Strikers FC, who were last season’s runners-up in the Castel Challenge Cup competition, have been knocked out by Panthers FC, a team playing in the Chipiku Central Region Football League.

At one time, Panthers were leading 2-0 through a strike each from Geoffrey Sumani and John Malidadi Jr.

The Bankers had a chance to pull one level from the spot in the early minutes of the second half, but Chisomo Mpachika’s penalty was well saved by Cassim Jinja to frustrate the home fans.

However, the area 47-based side pulled one level in the 77th minute through substitute Duncan Nyoni, who headed home from a cross from Mark Fodya.

The Bankers levelled the scoreline in the 85th minute through Nyoni again, who, similar to the first goal, headed in a cross from Fodya, 2-2.

The match had to be decided on penalties to find the winner. Uchizi Vunga and Patrick Macheso missed their spot kicks, allowing Sumani to score the winning penalty to sail through to the Round of 16 with a 4-3 shootout victory over Peter Mponda’s charges.

The Central Bankers are the second victims of Panthers who, to reach this stage, elimaited Mafco FC.

Silver will now switch their attention to Saturday’s Airtel Top 8 Cup final against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Silver in the semis of the Airtel Top 8 Cup by registering a convincing 9-1 win over Chipoka to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Clement Nyondo scored four, Gaddie Chirwa scored a brace, and a strike each from Isaac Kaliyati, Wisdom Mpinganjira, and Adam Wallace.

The Round of 16 and quarter-final draws will be conducted by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday at Mpira Village.

Silver Strikers FC, who were last season’s runners-up in the Castel Challenge Cup competition, have been knocked out by Panthers FC, a team playing in the Chipiku Central Region Football League.

At one time, Panthers were leading 2-0 through a strike each from Geoffrey Sumani and John Malidadi Jr.

The Bankers had a chance to pull one level from the spot in the early minutes of the second half, but Chisomo Mpachika’s penalty was well saved by Cassim Jinja to frustrate the home fans.

However, the area 47-based side pulled one level in the 77th minute through substitute Duncan Nyoni, who headed home from a cross from Mark Fodya.

The Bankers levelled the scoreline in the 85th minute through Nyoni again, who, similar to the first goal, headed in a cross from Fodya, 2-2.

The match had to be decided on penalties to find the winner. Uchizi Vunga and Patrick Macheso missed their spot kicks, allowing Sumani to score the winning penalty to sail through to the Round of 16 with a 4-3 shootout victory over Peter Mponda’s charges.

The Central Bankers are the second victims of Panthers who, to reach this stage, elimaited Mafco FC.

Silver will now switch their attention to Saturday’s Airtel Top 8 Cup final against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Silver in the semis of the Airtel Top 8 Cup by registering a convincing 9-1 win over Chipoka to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Clement Nyondo scored four, Gaddie Chirwa scored a brace, and a strike each from Isaac Kaliyati, Wisdom Mpinganjira, and Adam Wallace.

The Round of 16 and quarter-final draws will be conducted by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday at Mpira Village.