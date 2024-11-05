As the hunger crisis deepens across the country, a critical lean season response initiative has been launched in Salima District, to alleviate the worsening food insecurity, targeting vulnerable communities.

During the inspection of the maize distribution exercise in Senior Chiefs Makanjira and Khombedza in the district, Member of Parliament for Salima North West, Enock Phale hailed the government for responding quickly to the situation.

“Barely after a day when we requested for commencement of maize distribution, today about 5403 households are receiving maize, this is the relief that is needed at the moment, to have productive citizens,” said Phale.

He advised people who received the maize to avoid food wastage and not to sell the maize.

On her part, the Disaster Risk Management Officer for Salima, Gloria Chinangwa, said that to tackle hunger, maize distribution started early, but initially, it was planned that the distribution should commence in December.

“For the next three months families will be receiving a bag of maize monthly, this is under the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee response, so far the exercise is going well, we have not met any challenges, and eligible households are receiving the maize,” said Chinangwa.

Meanwhile, under the lean season response initiative, a total of 37,750 households identified as most vulnerable will receive a monthly ration of maize from now until February 2025.