The University of Malawi (Unima) has taken a significant step forward in promoting research excellence with the launch of the Afrobarometer Survey Support Unit at its Zomba campus.

This milestone marks Unima as the third institution globally to host such a unit, after Michigan State University and the University of Cape Town.

Speaking at the launch, Unima’s Vice Chancellor, Samson Sajidu, underscored the importance of surveys in gathering primary data for research.

“Surveys provide our students and researchers with reliable data from the people they want to study,” he emphasized.

This sentiment was echoed by Happy Kayuni, Executive Dean for the School of Law, Governance, and Economics, who noted that the unit would enable both students and the nation to gauge people’s thoughts, opinions, feelings, and behaviours.

Boniface Dulani, Director of Surveys at Afrobarometer Malawi, highlighted the unit’s potential to foster high-quality data and enhanced capacity building in the country.

This development is expected to have far-reaching implications for research and policy-making in Malawi.

For Unima students, the launch of the Afrobarometer Survey Support Unit is a welcome development.

Public administration students Sibongile Madise and Alinafe Mkandawire, along with political science student Tadala Gwazayani, expressed optimism that the unit will improve their educational outcomes.

The Afrobarometer Survey Support Unit is poised to become a vital resource for researchers, policymakers, and students alike.

By providing access to reliable data and expertise, the unit will facilitate informed decision-making and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in various fields.

As Unima continues to cement its reputation as a centre of academic excellence, the launch of the Afrobarometer Survey Support Unit marks an exciting new chapter in its history.

With its focus on fostering high-quality research and capacity building, this initiative is set to have a lasting impact on the university community and beyond.

In an era where data-driven decision-making is increasingly crucial, the Afrobarometer Survey Support Unit at Unima is well-positioned to play a vital role in shaping the future of research and policy in Malawi.

