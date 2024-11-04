An adult male, Jackson Banda, has died after being hit by a motor vehicle on the Dzaleka-Dowa Turn-off Road near Cilcon.

The incident involved a Mazda Bongo (registration CK 8664) travelling from Dzaleka towards Dowa Turn-off.

The vehicle hit Banda, who was walking in the opposite direction.

According to Dowa Police PRO Alice Sitima, Banda sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dowa District Hospital.

“The driver, whose identity remains unknown, also sustained head injuries and is currently unconscious at the same hospital. The vehicle was extensively damaged,” she explained.

Dowa Police is urging the public to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.