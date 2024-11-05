The Malawi Judiciary has committed to improving how it handles election-related cases and creating guidelines to support women’s rights and representation as the country prepares for the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

Justice Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga, who leads the Judicial Commission on Elections (JCE), spoke about these efforts today in Lilongwe during a meeting organized by UN Women.

Fatima Aldelkarim Mohamed, the UN Women’s Country Representative, highlighted that violence has discouraged many women from running for office or participating in elections, which restricts their democratic rights and their right to be involved in the electoral process.

Chimwemwe Kussein, the Principal Gender and Development Officer from the Ministry of Gender, added that the government is working on policies to prevent violence against women.

Despite the judiciary’s renewed commitment to justice, it has recently faced many corruption allegations involving some judges.

Human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila has highlighted this issue by exposing some judges and magistrates accused of corrupt practices.