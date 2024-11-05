The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is pushing back against claims from opposition parties and some civil society groups that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja, is biased due to her perceived closeness with the MCP.

The opposition, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the United Demonstrate Front (UDF), raise concerns that Mtalimanja’s alleged ties to the MCP might compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections and asked to resign.

The parties voiced these concerns, warning that public trust in the electoral process could be jeopardized if Mtalimanja maintained to be on the driving seat.

“We worry that if the public sees the electoral chair as aligned with the MCP, people will doubt the fairness of the election,” the parties were

echoed.

The MCP, however, denies these accusations, calling them politically driven.

MCP Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila defended Mtalimanja’s qualifications, explaining that she was chosen through a fair process and has shown no evidence of bias.

“These claims are unfounded and serve only to distract from important issues,” Kabwila said, urging opposition parties to shift their focus toward real electoral reforms.

Kabwila also warned that constant attacks on MEC’s leadership could erode public confidence in the institution. “If we keep questioning our institutions without evidence, we risk creating unnecessary confusion among voters,” she added.

While the opposition presses for Mtalimanja’s resignation to ensure public confidence, the MCP maintains that these concerns lack merit and are aimed at undermining MEC’s role in the electoral process.

In 2019, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), while in opposition, led large protests that resulted in the resignation of the then Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jane Ansah.