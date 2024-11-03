The pressure on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja to step down is intensifying, as more voices demand her resignation.

A coalition of concerned citizens, led by human rights activist Edwards Kambanje, has joined opposition parties—AFORD, DPP, UTM, and UDF—in calling for her to leave her position.

The group argues that Mtalimanja is biased due to her perceived connections with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

They believe her association with MCP compromises her ability to remain neutral and fair in her role as MEC chairperson.

The concerned citizens are also advocating for Chifundo Kachale, who served as MEC chair until earlier this year, to return to his former role.

They view him as a trusted, neutral figure who could restore public confidence in the commission.

Kambanje has warned that if Mtalimanja does not step down, the group will organize public protests.

Mtalimanja, however, has defended herself, stating in a recent interview that her professional conduct, not her connections, should be the measure of her performance.