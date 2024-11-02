Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay district have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old sister-in-law at Kakumbi, in Senior Chief Timbiri’s area.

According to Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer, Kondwani James, the suspect is Evance Dzimbiri and he started coaxing the minor to have sexual intercourse with him in September this year.

James added that the suspect took advantage of his wife’s absence from home and dragged the girl into his room defiled her and threatened her not to tell her sister about the incident.

“On October 13, 2024, around 19: hours, the suspect wanted to have sexual intercourse with the girl again but she refused.

“Getting exhausted with the torture, the victim reported the matter to her teacher as she was afraid to tell her sister,” said James.

The teacher reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of Dzimbiri on October 31, 2024 who has since been charged with having sexual intercourse with a girl child contrary to 138(1) of the Penal Code.

He hails from Chimenya Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba, and is expected to appear before court upon completion of paperwork.