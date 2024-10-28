The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned violent acts against its members in Lilongwe earlier today.

DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba reported that a group of young men, allegedly associated with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), had set up roadblocks on the Lilongwe-Mchinji road near Nsundwe.

According to Namalomba, these men stopped vehicles, inspecting each other, and in the process attacked a DPP Member of Parliament, damaging his vehicle.

Namalomba suggested the attacks might have been an attempt to disrupt a DPP rally scheduled in Mchinji. He stated that the party had reported the incident to the police.

In response, MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwira denied any involvement by the MCP in the violence and encouraged the DPP to seek a formal police investigation.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya was unavailable for comment on the situation.