A grouping of Malawian movie producers wants COSOMA board chairperson Chimwemwe Mhango, Executive director Dora Makwinja, and distribution manager Shadreck Chimtengo to resign for allegedly failing to run the society inclusive of the Malawian movie producers.

The grievances mainly emanate from the recent royalties distribution by COSOMA, which, according to the aggrieved grouping, was not recognized, making them suspect some corrupt dealings within the society.

For instance, they say they were told that their movies are not on the Malawi markets; hence, they are not entitled to a blank media levy, which they think is not true.

They are also surprised by the fact that they have been conducting interface meetings with the society on the issues, but nothing has changed.

The group is demanding the three to resign in 72 hours or face demonstrations from Tuesday which will be proceeded to vigil at the COSOMA offices. There are more than Three hundred in Total.