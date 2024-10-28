Athletics Malawi has challenged parents in the country to encourage their wards to engage in various sporting disciplines, saying it is a source of income generation.

Athletics Malawi president Kondwani Chamwala made the call in Balaka when the organization, in collaboration with the Balaka district council, hosted a kid’s athletics challenge competition in a drive to nurture talent at grassroots levels.

According to Chamwala, giving kids a platform to participate in sports activities is a milestone as far as sports development in the country is concerned.“I have observed that just like in other parts of the country, Balaka has a cream of young athletes in various disciplines.

But I can assure you that if we invest in kids development and nurture this talent to a different level, we can get some medals in the near future,” said Chamwala.

In his remarks, Balaka district sports officer, Moses Arthur Chimbetete concurred with the athletics Malawi boss on the significance of nurturing talent in kids.

He said: “We need to have a mindset change and consider sporting activities not as mere ‘masewera’ but rather as a career.

“If we can nurture talent in children at a tender age, that would be a source of income generation activities as they grow up.

“He further pleaded with parents across the country to encourage their kids to have an interest in sporting activities and accord them time and opportunity to do sports. Arguing, sports and education are entangled.

The event attracted at least 11 primary schools in the Balaka district with the aim of nurturing young athletic talent as a broader initiative of developing various talents countrywide.

The event was sponsored by Old Mutual.