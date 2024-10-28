Malawians are waiting with keen interest to know what charges will be levelled against former cabinet minister and UTM party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, who is expected to appear in court today, according to the Malawi Police Service.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya said investigations into the case are at an advanced stage, though he could not divulge more details surrounding the arrest.

She was arrested on Thursday last week on an allegation of conspiracy to commit a felony.

However, days after her arrest, Malawians have been demanding to get answers on her arrest, but to no avail.

The Police spokesman said in a written statement that so far, the police have made “steady progress” in their investigations but could not give a detailed explanation of the arrest.

“At this stage, MPS can not reveal all details of the case to the public to protect its witnesses and avoid jeopardizing its investigations,” Kalaya said.

The Malawi Police Service has since assured the public of its dedication to handling the case with professionalism, stressing that they are committed to ensuring transparency while upholding legal standards.