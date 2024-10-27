Youth Response for Social Change, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) nullified 320 child marriages in six traditional authorities in Machinga from 2021 to 2024 in an effort to free the girls from sexual abuse and other gender-based violence associated with child marriages.

Communication Coordinator, Triza Nyirenda said the organisation nullifies child marriages through a project called “Social Transformation for Ending Child Marriages,” implemented in six traditional authorities in Machinga with funding from USAID.

She added that Youth Response nullifies child marriages in traditional authorities, among them Nyambi, Mizinga, Chikweo, Mchinguza and Paramount Chief Kawinga.

Nyirenda said out of the 320 girls, 65 of them were referred to learn vocational skills to sustain their livelihood, while the rest went back to school.

She, therefore, called on the government and other organisations to collaborate in ending child marriages so that girls can go back to school to continue with their education.

Nyirenda said there was a need to continue supporting the girls with educational materials once they return to school to ensure they concentrate on their education.

“From 2021 to this year, Youth Response for Social Change nullified 320 marriages in Machinga. This is an alarming figure,” she added.

Machinga Police Station, Community Policing Coordinator, and inspector Masautso Katemera said child marriage is a concern in Machinga due to poverty and cultural practices.

He said police continue to engage communities on the negative implications of child marriages, and the coordinator commended Youth Response NGO for taking the lead in nullifying child marriages in Machinga.