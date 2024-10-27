Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency parliamentarian Abida Mia has pledged to bring meaningful development to her constituency, focusing on key areas such as health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Mia, who is also Minister of Water and Sanitation, made the commitment yesterday when he handed over a classroom block and an administration block at Gombwa Junior Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa District.

The initiative has been done using the K46 million Constituents Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking at the occasion, Mia hailed the government’s decision to adjust upwards the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K200 million this financial year, saying it has enabled her to fully develop her constituency.

“Unlike in the past when the CDF was at K100 million, a lot of areas in the country lacked significant development with some infrastructural developments constructed being substandard. I therefore hail President Chakwera for entrusting us with this huge chunk of money for us to put to good use ‘, said Mia.

She added she has also initiated other developmental projects in the areas of health, agriculture, water and sanitation, among others, using resources from the CDF and financial assistance from other partners.

On his part, the head teacher for Gombwa Junior Primary School, Chikwasha Jimu, said the challenges of inadequate classroom blocks at the school, which has STD 1-6, forced learners at the school to learn under tree shelters and hailed the parliamentarian for constructing the school block which has two classes.

Director of Education and Sports for Chikwawa, Gertrude Jumbe, said inadequate classroom block challenges in Chikwawa have resulted in congestion of learners in most schools in the district, which have a learner-to-pupil ratio of 1:80.

During the event, Mia also distributed some food staff, mainly flour and soya pieces, to some Vulnerable people in the area, mainly the elderly, orphans and women, with support from the Muslim World League.