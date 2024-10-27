Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that Israel has launched a series of targeted strikes on Iranian sites, which he claims is in response to recent attacks on Tel Aviv allegedly linked to Iran.

According to Hagari, the military action was meant as a “calculated response” aimed at key sites across Iran, including missile production facilities, missile launch platforms, and aerial infrastructure.

Highlighting the focus of Israel’s operations, Hagari stated, “We chose specific, significant targets and will not hesitate to target additional sites if the threat to Israel continues.” He described this response as a warning to Iran and others who, he says, pose a direct threat to Israel’s security.

“This serves as a reminder that any threat to the State of Israel will be met with consequences,” Hagari emphasized.

Following these strikes, reports indicate that Iran is preparing to resume flights after what appears to have been a temporary closure of its airspace.

IDF has been fighting the Lebanese Militants Group, Hezbollah and the Palestine Armed Group, Hamas, all supported by Tehran.

The recent attacks on Gaza by IDF started when Hamas attacked Israel on 7th October last year where dozens were killed while others were taken hostage by the Palestine armed group.