Mighty Wanderers FC President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thomson Mpinganjira, has issued a heartfelt statement commending the team’s supporters for their exemplary behaviour during Sunday’s match against Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium, despite the Nomads’ narrow 1-2 defeat.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Wanderers faithful, but Mpinganjira praised the supporters for their unwavering dedication and support, stating that it “means everything” to him and the board of directors.

“I, personally apologise to you following today’s loss. Like all of you, I feel the weight of this outcome, and I share in the disappointment,” said Mpinganjira. “I understand the depth of your pain and the emotions that come with it, and it gives room to go back to the drawing board.”

He assured supporters that their feedback and comments on social media had been noted and would be carefully considered as the team works towards future success. “Your voices matter, and we value your input,” he emphasized.

The president concluded by thanking supporters for their continued backing, reaffirming the team’s commitment to rebuilding and making Mighty Wanderers FC “mighty again.”

The statement comes as a gesture of appreciation and solidarity with the supporters, highlighting Dr. Mpinganjira’s leadership and commitment to the team’s growth.