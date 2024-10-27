The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change says rainfall onset in Dowa district is expected to begin between the fourth week of November and the second week of December 2024, with thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

The Department said in Dowa, most areas are likely to receive rainfall amounts ranging from 50 mm to 100 mm in November 2024 and the length of the season is expected to be between 110 to 140 days with the possibility of dry spells of more than 7 days in January and February 2025.

The Department has further indicated that the 2024-2025 rainfall season is expected to be influenced by a week of La Nina, saying between November to December 2024, most areas of the country are expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall, particularly in the central and northern lakeshore.

Speaking during a meeting which brought together District Disaster Officers, Area Extension Development Coordinators, Area Civil Protection Committees, and District Civil Protection Committees in Dowa, the Department’s Meteorologist, Brenda Mdzagada-Soko, said most parts of Dowa during the month of October 2024 are likely to have dry conditions with Chizimalupsa rains likely in few areas of the district.

Mdzagada-Soko said in December 2024, most parts of the district are likely to receive around 200 mm of rainfall, saying some areas to the North of Senior Chief Kayembe, the expected rainfall amounts may be more than 200mm.

She said the onset of the rainfall season is expected to cover the entire Dowa district by the second week of December 2024 and in January 2025 the district is expected to be wet with most areas receiving rainfall totals between 200mm to 250mm with the central areas of T/A Chiwere expected to receive more than 300mm of rainfall amounts.

The Meteorologist said dry spells lasting 7 days or more are expected, especially in some areas of Senior Chief Mponela, Dzoole and Chakhaza, and in February 2025, the district will receive below-normal rainfall amounts in some areas ranging from 100mm to 150mm.

She said in March 2025, most areas of the district are expected to receive rainfall total amounts ranging from 100mm to 200mm and cessation of rainfall is expected between the third week of March and the second week of April 2025, with most areas receiving rainfall total amounts of less than 50mm.

“From November to December 2024, temperatures are expected to stabilize near normal levels, and in January to March 2025, high temperatures are expected,” said Mdzagada-Soko.

In her remarks, the District Disaster Officer for Dowa Twambilire Ngosi assured the Ministry officials that communities of the district will receive one message urging the committees to disseminate the information for farmers to plan well in their farming calendar for the 2024-2025 season.

Ngozi has asked communities in the district to plan and prepare well by renovating their houses, especially roofs so that they withstand the strong winds and thunderstorms that usually come with the rains.