Democracy Works Foundation is engaging senior members from different political parties in the upcoming 2025 elections.

The workshop, which started yesterday at Crossroads Hotel, will be concluded today.

The workshop is one of the interventions that the Democracy Works Foundation is organising in the context of preparing Political parties for meaningful participation in the coming elections.

Speaking to Malawi24, the Regional Director of Democracy Works Foundation, Augustine Magolowondo, said they brought together representatives from six political parties to reflect with them and provide insights in terms of how they can meaningfully and strategically participate in the coming elections.

Mukhito: We now have a clear understanding of some of the legal frameworks.

“As an organisation, we have an ongoing program which we call Political Parties and Elections Support, which seeks to strengthen political parties to become better players in a democratic governance process, including elections. We want political parties to understand their roles and responsibilities beyond being contestants.

“We are providing them with knowledge and skills on how they can effectively monitor the electoral process and also helping them have a platform where they can reflect and jointly identify some of the challenges that they can encounter in this electoral processes and how they can address those particular issues,” said Magolowondo.

According to Magolowondo, elections and electoral processes are governed by law, and it is important that political parties have a better understanding of the legal framework that governs those elections.

In his remarks, Secretary-General for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mukhitho said the meeting is very important for them as political parties in a way that they will have a clear understanding of some of the legal frameworks and also understand better the electoral process.

“After this workshop, we will have a clear understanding of electoral processes, and we will make sure whatever we are doing is compliant and also ensure we are engaging these electoral processes from a very informed perspective,” said Mukhitho.

Conquering Mukhitho, one of the representatives of MCP who is also a member of Parliament from Mzimba Emmanuel Jere, said the workshop is very important for political parties because now they know how best they can reach their people to prepare for voter registration.