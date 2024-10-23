Malawi has officially operationalized its National Children’s Commission, a body tasked with ensuring that the country adheres to its obligations under international treaties concerning children’s rights.

Established in 2019, the Commission only became fully functional in 2024 after the appointment and swearing-in of its commissioners.

Speaking to stakeholders in Mzimba on Wednesday, Commissioner Lyka Mtambo Milanzi highlighted the Commission’s key mandate to enforce compliance with child protection standards.

She emphasized that the Commission would establish clear guidelines for safeguarding children, with strict penalties, including fines or imprisonment, for those failing to comply.

Commissioner Mtambo Milanzi also underscored the importance of ensuring that sufficient resources are allocated to child protection initiatives.

She noted that the Commission would actively monitor whether authorities tasked with protecting children are effectively fulfilling their duties.

The National Children’s Commission, funded by the government, will oversee all matters concerning children’s welfare and rights in the country.

Acting Director of Administration at the M’mbelwa District Council, Viston Mulungu, expressed optimism that the Commission would improve coordination among various stakeholders working in child protection.

He hopes that it will enhance the enforcement of children’s rights, ensuring that they are upheld and respected across Malawi.