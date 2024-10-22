Karonga-based rights activist Lytone Mangochi has accused United Democratic Front’s (UDF) leadership of siding with the MCP for a possible electoral alliance in the 2025 elections, saying this is contrary to the wishes of its members.

Mangochi said senior UDF officials are moving up and down meeting UDF members and chiefs to support the party President Atupele Muluzi to partner with the MCP in a quest to support the MCP to win the 2025 elections with a landslide victory.

He has advised Atupele Muluzi and former President Bakili Muluzi to leave UDF alone and join the MCP to fulfil their agenda rather than encouraging UDF members to make poor decisions which will affect them throughout their lives.

Speaking through a video clip circulating in various social media platforms, Mangochi said the way how Dr Saulosi Chilima and eight others were tragically killed in the Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba district on 10th June 2024, no wise UDF member can support the party’s stupid idea of joining the MCP.

Mangochi said the MCP and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera are refusing to institute a commission of inquiry to investigate circumstances surrounding Dr. Chilima’s death, and Atupele Muluzi, under the influence of his father, Dr. Bakili Muliuzi, is one leg to the MCP, how can UDF members feel in their hearts?

He has thanked the DPP, UTM and AFORD for standing united for the truth to prevail on the death of Dr. Chilima encouraging genuine UDF members to join calls for President Chakwera to institute a commission of inquiry for Dr. Chilima and eight others, tragic deaths.

The activist has also advised Malawians to say “NO” to Smartmatic firms from counting votes in the 2025 elections, saying in Mozambique, where the machine was used, things are very bad with the possibility of the country returning to civil war as was from 1975.

“Smartmatic machine has been proved to be a rigging system by a political party in government, an opposition candidate in Mozambique was on the way to victory but this machine has robbed him the victory,” said Mangochi.

He said the Smartmatic machine has failed to produce credible election results in many countries, wondering how taxpayers’ money was used to procure this machine to come to Malawi, underlining a big “NO” to the system to be used in Malawi.

He has finally thanked the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for sending a message through his mobile phone to collect his national Identity Card (ID) at the Karonga District Council after receiving a message that he will protest before Mec officials conducting voter registration in the district.