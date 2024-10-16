The Society of Anaesthesiologists (SOA) Malawi is hosting a Regional Scientific Conference under the theme “Strengthening Anaulesthesia Education, Work-force and Well-being in Africa’. The conference will take place from the 4th – 6th December 2024.

The College of Anaesthesiologists East, Central and Southern Africa (CANECSA) organises a regional conference annually and this year, Malawi is the host.

Speaking to Malawi24, Dr Delia Mabedi, President of the Society of Anaesthesiologists Malawi (SOA), appealed for support from stakeholders and well-wishers who would like to assist in making the successful and colourful event,

The conference is a major regional event aimed at advancing anaesthesia, perioperative care, pain management, and intensive care in East, Central, and Southern Africa.

According to Mabedi, the conference is very crucial as it will be a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

She added that it will be a unique opportunity for all participants and stakeholders to connect with global leaders, exchange ideas and explore the latest developments in anaesthesia and intensive care.

“This conference will also raise more awareness regarding anaesthesia and may motivate others to join the profession. As a nation, we also benefit through generating tourism forex from the international dignitaries,” she said.

According to Mabedi, anaesthesia providers are part of Malawi’s essential health workforce by enabling safe surgery and pain management.

They are also vital in contributing towards improving maternal and child health indicators.

“The contribution to the nation has been at different levels. You may know that the current Secretary for Health is an anesthesiologist. Anaesthesiologists have also contributed to different health policies; they have sat on different boards and have worked with the government in several roles which cannot be exhausted here,” she concluded.