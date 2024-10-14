Parliamentarian Christopher Ashems Songwe of the Likoma and Chizumulu Islands has taken action to alleviate critical hunger in his constituency by distributing bags of maize to 200 ultra-poor families.

The initiative aims to provide immediate relief while awaiting the government’s free food distribution program, ensuring such families have something to eat.

Bishop Robert Likangala from the faith community, which facilitated the food distribution, has guaranteed their integrity, promising that no deserving household will be left behind.

Christopher Ashems Songwe

“This collaborative effort demonstrates a commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.” Said Likangala.

Songwe’s efforts reflect his dedication to addressing food insecurity in his constituency. With government support on the horizon, this interim solution provides crucial sustenance to those in need.

The donation is valued at K3 million.