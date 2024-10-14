Five passengers have died while others have been seriously injured in a road accident that happened on the evening of Sunday, 13th October 2024, at Silos Road Junction in Kanengo along Lilongwe – Kasungu Road.

According to Gresham Ngwira, Kanengo Police Station Public Relations Officer, around 19:00 hours, Kondwani M’mangeni was driving a Freightliner Articulated Truck Motor vehicle registration number NU 9422/BJ3760 from the direction of Lumbadzi heading to Kanengo along Lilongwe-Kasungu road.

When the driver approached Silos Road junction, he started overtaking another truck which was in front and was turning into Silos Road.

He further noted that, in the process of overtaking, M’mangeni collided head-on with two oncoming motor vehicles, registration numbers BZ 6633 Nissan Atlas Lorry and KU 11061 Toyota Toyoace Lorry.

“Following the impact, Ester Banda (young female passenger), Precious Kazoma (male passenger), Noel Phiri (male passenger) and two other unknown passengers in motor vehicle registration number KU 11 061 Toyota Toyoace Lorry sustained severe head injuries and were all pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital where they had been taken for treatment. Other passengers escaped with injuries,” he explained.

The Police are advising all road users including drivers, to observe safety regulations to avoid accidents.