Cissy Houston, a renowned gospel singer and matriarch of a musical dynasty, passed away on Monday at her home in Newark at the age of 91.

Her family announced that she had been in hospice care due to Alzheimer’s disease. Houston’s influence in the music industry was profound, not only as a solo artist but also as a vital backing vocalist who shaped the careers of many, including her daughter, the iconic Whitney Houston.

Born Emily Drinkard on September 30, 1933, in Newark, Cissy grew up in a musically inclined family. She began singing in church choirs as a child and later became a sought-after backup singer, collaborating with legends like Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley.

Throughout her career, she won Grammy Awards in the traditional soul gospel category for her albums “Face to Face” (1997) and “He Leadeth Me” (1999).

Cissy Houston’s legacy is not only defined by her impressive vocal talent but also by her role as a nurturer of talent. Robert Darden, a professor of journalism and author of several books on gospel music, noted that Houston was significant for the influence she wielded over others in the gospel genre.

He remarked, “Whitney Houston was trained by the best, and though she had a once-in-a-lifetime voice, without the training and influence and experience of someone like Cissy, she would not have achieved what she did.”

Throughout the 1960s, Houston was a key member of Sweet Inspirations, a popular R&B group that provided backup vocals for a wide array of artists, from Wilson Pickett to Jimi Hendrix.

She later embarked on a solo career, performing at nightclubs and even appearing on “The Tonight Show.” However, she devoted much of her time to her family and church, where she served as the choir director at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark for more than 50 years.

As a mother, Cissy Houston played an instrumental role in Whitney’s rise to fame, encouraging her daughter’s singing career and frequently collaborating with her in the studio. The pair occasionally performed together, with Cissy lending her vocals to Whitney’s hits like “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

The Houston family endured significant tragedies, including the untimely deaths of Whitney Houston in 2012 and her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015. Despite these hardships, Cissy remained a pillar of strength and a testament to resilience within the music community.

Cissy Houston’s contributions to gospel and popular music will be remembered for their emotional depth and spiritual significance. Her powerful voice and deep faith not only shaped her career but also left an indelible mark on the generations of artists who followed in her footsteps. She is survived by her sons, Gary Garland and Michael Houston, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In a statement reflecting on her career, Cissy once said, “A lot of the things I’ve done have come late in life, and it’s like a whole new career starting up. I don’t have regrets about the way I planned and lived my life, and I am very proud of what I’ve become.”

Cissy Houston’s legacy as a gospel icon and nurturing mother will continue to resonate in the hearts of many, inspiring future generations of musicians and singers.