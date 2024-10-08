While on a seemingly ordinary errand to fetch bread and butter, 40-year-old James Daveson could not tell that this trip to his usual workplace could mark his last breath.

Police in Balaka District say Daveson has died after a crocodile attacked him as he was fishing in a swamp near the Shire River.

Police publicist in the district, Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, reports that on Monday, the deceased, in the company of his two friends, embarked on their fishing errands. However, M’bumpha says, the deceased was caught by the marauding reptile in the course of his work—prompting his colleagues to shout for help from the nearby community members.

After rescuing him from the reptile, the deceased was taken to Phimbi Health Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A medical report from health personnel revealed that death was due to heavy loss of blood as well as suffocation secondary to multiple wounds which he sustained.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising the public to desist from conducting fishing activities in swamps and rivers infested with crocodiles.

The deceased hailed from Mbewe village, Sub-Traditional Authority Phimbi in Balaka District.