Mzimba District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka has written to all directors at M’mbelwa District Council to sit down with their staff in their directorate on “The issue of theft among the council staff.”

In a memo that Malawi24 has seen, the DC writes Increasing cases of theft involving the council staff in your respective directorate are becoming a huge concern to the council and citizens in general.

“Therefore, l ask you to seriously engage your staff during departmental meetings on the issue and report back during the next management meeting,” reads part of the memo.

The memo, jointly with the Institution Integrity Committee (IIC), has advised to work out a mechanism to collectively reach 12,832 employees of the council with reinforcement messages on the vice.

“Separately, I will engage the Officer In Charge of Mzimba Police Station to expedite the prosecution of cases that have seemingly stalled in the court of law.

