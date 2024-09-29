Prominent commentator, Idris Ali Nasser has raised sharp concerns over the government’s delayed response in investigating the plane crash that tragically claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others nearly four months ago.

In a statement posted on his social media, Nasser contrasted this silence with the swift action taken by President Lazarus Chakwera following the arrest of former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma in December 2022.

On December 6, 2022, just days after Chizuma‘s arrest, President Chakwera promptly appointed a Commission of Inquiry, stating it was “in the public interest that an inquiry be held into the circumstances leading to and surrounding the arrest.” However, when it comes to the plane crash, which has left the nation with numerous unanswered questions, the government’s reluctance to act has been glaring.

Nasser highlighted the stark disparity in how the two incidents have been handled. “The vice president and eight others are killed in a plane crash. There are numerous questions about how the accident happened, the misinformation given to the public when the plane went down, and the efficacy of the search and rescue effort and the country’s preparedness in responding to aviation disasters,” Nasser pointed out.

He added that despite these pressing concerns, the authorities have yet to institute an independent commission to investigate the tragic crash, leaving the public in the dark. “Almost four months later, the authorities seem unwilling to institute an independent commission to inquire into the circumstances leading to and surrounding the plane crash. Something is rotten here. And it stinks to high heaven,” he wrote.

The crash has stirred debate about the nation’s aviation safety and disaster preparedness, with families of the victims and the general public seeking answers. Nasser’s critique echoes calls from various quarters demanding transparency and accountability in the aftermath of the disaster.

As the nation awaits action from the government, Nasser’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the lingering questions surrounding the tragic loss of one of Malawi’s highest officeholders and the need for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the crash.