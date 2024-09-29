George Chaponda, leader of the opposition in Malawi parliament, has called for the immediate resignation of three top government officials over their alleged involvement in dubious fuel and the sale of Likoma Island deals.

In a statement, Chaponda specifically targeted Secretary to the President Coleen Zamba, Transport Minister Jacob Hara, and Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule, accusing them of being involved in dubious deals.

The leader of the opposition said the theft of billions of Kwachas through dubious dealings is not merely a political issue; it is a direct assault on the well-being of the citizens, depriving them of critical services.

Chaponda wants Kamtukule to resign.

“The ongoing corruption under Chakwera’s administration has created a system where funds are misappropriated to bribe musicians, and retired politicians and conduct political rallies, benefiting only a select few while betraying the trust of hardworking Malawians.

“This is a clear violation of the mandate given to this government. I hereby demand the immediate resignation of the Secretary to the President (Coleen Zamba), the Transport Minister (Jacob Hara) and the Tourism Minister (Vera Kamtukule), who have been involved in dubious deals to buy fuel and sell the Likoma and Chizumulu Islands respectively,” reads part of the statement.

The leader of opposition has then urged all Malawians to rise up and demand accountability from their leaders, saying they cannot afford to remain passive while their nation’s resources are plundered.

Chaponda’s demands were validated by reports in Malawi’s leading newspapers, which exposed Samba and Hara’s role in facilitating NOCMA’s procurement of fuel from Dubai and Kantukule over the alleged Likoma Island sale saga.