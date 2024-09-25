The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has emphasized the need for professionalism and accuracy among Constituency Civil and Voter Education Assistants (CCVEAs) as the country prepares for the 2025 tripartite elections.

MEC Commissioner Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano,made the remarks during a training session for CCVEAs in Dowa on Wednesday, highlighting their crucial role in promoting civic engagement and educating citizens on the electoral process.

The training sessions, concluding on September 26, 2024, bring together representatives from all 229 constituencies nationwide.

To ensure a smooth and credible election, the MEC has been proactive in its preparations. They officially launched the 2025 General election on August 2, 2024, at the Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe, under the theme “Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote”