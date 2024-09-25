The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health, says they have put up measures to ensure that not a single case of Mpox disease is registered in the country.

Speaking in Dowa when Briefing the media on Mpox status, said Malawi is very much at risk and as a Ministry, they need to make sure that they prepare as much as possible so that no case of Mpox is reported in the country.

According to Mamba Malawi may not be exceptional as people are moving every day to and from countries like DRC, South Africa where some cases of the disease have been reported.

“As a ministry, we are most prepared, currently we have intensified screening of people, especially in border posts of entry including our refugee camps like Dzaleka for example. We are trying to make sure that we screen them for disease.

Mamba: The country is at risk.

“In addition, we have an intensified surveillance system, so our lab investigation are being done for suspects that we think have Mpox. Currently, more than 46 have been tested, but all of them have been reported to be negative,” said Mamba.

Mamba added that the Ministry has intensified its surveillance system so that at least any case can be identified and they should identify it quickly and then respond.

“We are also training our health workers so that they can identify and also treat the symptoms and make sure that we control before the upsurge of cases in the country,” he added.

Mamba also disclosed that as a Ministry they have asked the Department of Animal Health to collaborate in protecting the public from contracting diseases transmitted from animals, citing the growing threat of zoonotic diseases globally.

“Many diseases affecting the world originate from animals, we need to work together to find ways to prevent these diseases, ensuring that our country is prepared to respond effectively,” said Mamba.

So far 8153 cases of Mpox have been registered in 14 countries in Africa with 54 death.