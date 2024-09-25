Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, has underscored the vital role of feedback in fine-tuning the Commission’s processes as the country gears up for the 2025 General Election voter registration exercise, set to kick off on October 21, 2024.

The Chairperson said this when MEC held a review meeting to assess the recently concluded pilot voter registration exercise at Linde Hotel in Dowa.

“The pilot registration is crucial for identifying gaps in our systems, ensuring that we are fully prepared for the national rollout,” she said.

Mtalimanja: We will deal with all the challenges faced during voter registration.

Mtalimanja has, however, assured Malawians that the commission will deal with all the challenges encountered in the registration process.

Among other pressing issues in the meeting, officials also discussed the logistical challenges faced in the areas where the pilot voter registration was taking place.

Participants of the meeting also pointed out the need for more public awareness campaigns to ensure increased voter turnout in the voter registration phase.

Meanwhile, the meeting brought together MEC officials, National Registration Bureau – Malawi (NRB) officials, and Smartmatics officials.