Two creative industry entrepreneurs from Malawi are set to present their groundbreaking work to global investors in Paris following their participation in the prestigious Création Africa Days event.

Held at the French Residence in Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday 17 September 2024, this showcase featured 12 leading entrepreneurs from Malawi, South Africa, and Lesotho, all of whom are poised to reshape Southern Africa’s cultural industries.

Representing Malawi at the event were Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba and Rafik Seleman from Kwacha Creative Studios and Terrence Thobani Ngulube from Terry Made Designs. Both businesses have been making waves in the local creative scene. Their participation highlights Malawi’s growing influence in the region’s cultural and creative industries, spanning fashion, design, and digital innovation.

Kwacha Creative Studios, which specialises in film production and distribution, emphasised the immense potential of the African film industry. “There has never been a better time to invest in the African film industry,” said Mkwezalamba, underscoring the studio’s mission to push African stories onto global screens.

In the realm of sustainable fashion, Terry Made Designs stood out with its unique approach to repurposing second-hand clothes and pre-loved fabrics. The brand, known for ready-to-wear and custom clothes, accessories, and professional styling services, promotes sustainable living through its designs. “We encourage a dress-different-live-different lifestyle,” said Ngulube.

The Création Africa Days event marked the culmination of a five-month journey for these entrepreneurs, who were selected from over 700 applicants to participate in the R24 million Création Africa programme. Funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the programme is designed to empower African entrepreneurs by providing them with mentorship, seed funding, and the opportunity to connect with international investors.

“These entrepreneurs represent the future of Africa’s creative industries,” said French Ambassador David Martinon, who hosted the event at his residence. “By equipping them with the tools to succeed, we are promoting not only innovation but also economic growth in South Africa, Malawi, Lesotho, and beyond.”

Both Malawian entrepreneurs presented their businesses alongside other creative minds from Southern Africa, showcasing their talents in fields such as fashion, video games, audiovisual production, and music. They will next travel to Paris in October to take part in BIG 2024, Europe’s largest business and investment forum, where they will have the opportunity to expand their networks, forge new partnerships, and elevate their influence in the global creative economy.

The Création Africa programme is part of a broader initiative to support the continent’s creative sectors, recognizing the power of culture and creativity to drive economic growth and innovation.