The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has announced that registration for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE), and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will commence on September 23rd.

According to MANEB spokesperson, Anjella Kashitigu, administrators will ensure error-free registration. Payment of examination fees will also start on September 23rd and end on December 31, 2024.

Candidates can pay fees through mobile transactions or bank deposits.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director Benedicto Kondowe has commended MANEB for initiating the registration process early, citing enhanced preparedness and efficacy in national exam administration.

However, Kondowe urged MANEB to remain flexible and responsive to any emerging issues during the registration and payment periods.The registration period will run from September 23, 2024, to November 30, 2024.

MANEB has emphasized the importance of meeting these deadlines to ensure smooth examination processes.