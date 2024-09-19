In a bid to scale up digital literacy programs and enhance primary school education in Mzimba South pupils at Kazomba Primary School will soon begin computer lessons, courtesy of a new computer lab being set up by the local organization, Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust (MIDCT).

Christopher Melele, the Executive Director of MIDCT, stressed the need to coax young learners into the digital space and revealed that his organization has already acquired 30 computers for the Kazomba Primary School lab.

“MIDCT encourages the advancement of modern technology in the school curriculum. We believe that primary school learners should be acquainted with computer knowledge and be able to write exams. We have sourced 30 computers for the school,” said Melele.

He added that MIDCT’s establishment in 2018 aims to disseminate information through modern methods and advocate for girl-child education rights, hence the construction of the computer lab, which will benefit not only Kazomba Primary School but also other nearby schools.

“By prioritizing computer education, the country will develop a skilled workforce, drive economic growth, and achieve Agenda 2063’s aspirations, which is our goal to ensure every child benefits from the use of computers,” Melele emphasized.

Soka Msowoya, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mzimba South Education Office, praised MIDCT for their continued support towards teaching and learning.

“Computer education for children is very important. We are thrilled that our children will now have the opportunity to study computers. This development is undeniable, and I urge MIDCT to consider extending this opportunity to other schools,” Msowoya stated.

Mzimba South has 328 primary schools, but currently, only two schools offer computer lessons.

Malawi has made significant strides in integrating computer education into its curriculum, aligning with Agenda 2063’s aspirations by, among others, introducing the Digital Literacy Program in 2017, which aims to equip one million learners with basic digital skills.