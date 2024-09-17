Malawi Kamuzu Barracks (KB) have made changes to their technical panel in response to recent poor performances. Effective September 16, Temwa Msuku joins the team as First Assistant Coach (FAC), replacing Denis Kambewa.

Msuku, familiar with KB’s philosophy from his previous stints as interim Head Coach and Assistant Coach, is tasked with revitalizing the team.

KB General Secretary Albert Midian stated, “We resolved to bring Temwa on board, considering various factors, to help rejuvenate the team.”

Denis Kambewa assumes the role of Second Assistant Coach, replacing Blessings Kawanga, who has been reassigned to other duties. Head Coach Charles Kamanga retains his position.

Msuku, who previously coached Support Battalion and MAFCO, begins his duties immediately and will be on the bench for KB’s Super League match against Chitipa United at Civo Stadium on Thursday.

This appointment aims to turn around KB’s fortunes, particularly after their 2-0 loss to Chitipa United in the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinals first leg