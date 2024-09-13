Mulanje-based side, FOMO FC, has announced the immediate termination of contracts for Head Coach Gilbert Chirwa and his assistant coach Lucky Nyoni. A statement signed by Jimmy Maloya, General Secretary for the club, confirmed the decision but did not provide reasons for the decision.

The statement expressed gratitude to the outgoing coaches, saying: “We thank them for their service to the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

In the interim, Elvis Kafoteka has been appointed caretaker coach to lead the team through this transition period. The club has expressed confidence in Kafoteka’s ability to turn things around.

The decision comes as FOMO FC is struggling to find its footing in the elite league, sitting in a disappointing 13th position with just 18 points from 19 games. The team’s poor performance has been a concern for supporters, who will be watching closely to see if the change in coaching personnel can bring about the desired improvement.

The club has appealed for understanding and continued support during this time of change as they seek to revive their season and climb up the league table.