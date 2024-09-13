Delegates from the United Transformation Movement, United Democratic Front (UDF), PETRA, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have started arriving at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe for the highly anticipated national conference of the Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

The gathering is attracting political interest as multiple parties converge to witness key developments within Aford.

The highlight of the conference is the re-election of Aford President Enoch Chihana, who is running unopposed for the party’s top position. His continued leadership is seen as a stabilizing force for the party as it looks to solidify its role in Malawi’s political sphere.

Over 700 attendees have already registered for the event, showcasing the significance of this conference for both Aford and the broader political landscape in Malawi. The conference is expected to address pressing political matters and potential alliances with other parties ahead of future elections.

As the conference proceeds, attention will be focused on the speeches and strategies that will be outlined by Chihana and other key figures present, particularly regarding Aford’s direction and political cooperation with other parties in Malawi’s political spectrum.