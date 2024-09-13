The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the train that Lazarus Chakwera welcomed on Wednesday in Nsanje district was carrying molasses, not fuel.

Speaking to Malawi24, DPP Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba said the government lied to Malawians because the train from Bella did not carry diesel, and it was wasteful for President Chakwera to go to Nsanje and receive molasses.

“In this country, we don’t know what’s happening; leaders that are supposed to take care of us are lying before us, even lying before God. What came through that train is molasses, which you process further, and this molasses is destined for the ethanol company. It is not fuel, it is not petrol, it is not diesel.

“So to come out and tell Malawians a lie and to spend millions of Kwachas to go and just witness receiving molasses, we believe that it is wasteful for the Head of state, and we must condemn that,” said Namalomba.

Namalomba: Government lied.

According to Namalomba, the government also lied to Malawians that they had constructed the railway line, yet they were failing to complete the railway line from Nsanje to Blantyre.

“The railway line that they are saying they constructed is a lie; they have never constructed a railway line, and we must applaud the Mozambique government because they have constructed the railway line from Beira up to the border with Malawi.

“But we as Malawians are failing just to complete the construction of the railway line from Nsanje to Blantyre, and now they go to Nsanje, take pictures, and tell Malawians that we have the completed the railway line and we are receiving fuel when you are receiving molasses this is a shame,” he explained.

Namalomba also noted that currently, Malawians are going through a lot; they are suffering, and they don’t have food while their Leader is always travelling, just spending taxpayers’ money.

Yesterday the National Oil Company (NOCMA) refuted the claims alleging that a train transporting 1.2 million litres of diesel was carrying molasses.

NOCMA spokesperson Raymond Likambale clarified that over 17 trucks filled with diesel are set to be offloaded at the company’s reserves in Matindi, Blantyre.

On Wednesday, President Lazarus Chakwera welcomed the first fuel shipment by rail in 41 years from Beira to Marka.