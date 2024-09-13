Police at Kawale in Lilongwe have apprehended 23 people on suspicion that they committed various crimes within Kawale.

The law enforcers have recovered items worth millions.

Kawale Police PRO Precious Mabvuto Phiri told Malawi24 that, after receiving a series of breaking and theft cases in homes, the station conducted a three-day exercise dubbed ‘Operation Usalama’.

“The Station’s detectives started operation Usalama on Monday, September 9, 2024, and winded on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, where they infiltrated all crime hotspots within Kawale 1, Majiga, Chilinde, Chadzamakono, Area 23 and Biwi locations.

“Following the operation, we arrested 4 for robbery whose names are Leornad Makowa,30, Mahala Msomela,39; Fanuel Mpinganjira, 36, and Gabriel Chigaga, 41 and recovered items worthy of millions of kwacha. Television Screen, Compressor, Curtains, Home theatre and Speakers are among the recovered items,” he explained.

According to Phiri, some other suspects were arrested for operating a liquor shop without a licence and for possessing cannabis sativa.

The suspects will appear before the court to answer charges levelled against them.