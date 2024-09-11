President Lazarus Chakwera has underscored the significance of resuming the railway line, a long-neglected project, in driving Malawi’s socio-economic development.

He said this when he received the inaugural fuel train carrying 1.2 million petroleum products from Beira, Mozambique, at Marka Border Railway Station.

He indicated that previous governments neglected the railway line. However, his government brought back the project, and last month, the train carrying fuel arrived in Lilongwe after the suspension of the services for 21 years.

“Most people were doubting that my administration will revamp the railway line. I am glad today that this railway line is functional.

“What I said on September 4, 2020, has come true. Today I am witnessing the arrival of a train at Marka carrying fuel after 41 years,” said Chakwera.

He also urged the communities to be patient as his administration is committed to implementing various projects in the country.

In his remarks, Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara, stated that the price of goods will go down through the coming in of the railway line.

On his part, Traditional Authority Ndamera hailed the government for the developments happening in the district including the revamping of the railway line.