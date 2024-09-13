Vitumbiko Mhango, a 36-year-old primary school teacher, has been taken into custody by Malawi Police for his alleged involvement in the Amazon online scam.

The suspect is accused of collecting K2, 400,000.00 from customers for undelivered goods.

According to the Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Harry Namwaza, the arrest of Mhango occurred in Champhira, Mzimba district, a day after another suspect was arrested for similar offences.

“We urge anyone who has transacted with Mhango and has not received their goods to report to the nearest police station,” advised MPS.

MPS has further stated that they have strengthened their investigations following numerous complaints from victims and antedates further arrests as it continues to uncover the extent of the scam.

Meanwhile, Mhango hails from River Mtika village, T/A Chindi, in the Mzimba district.